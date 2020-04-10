The Federal Government and its Chadian counterpart have agreed to sustain the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) operations against Boko Haram/Islamic States for West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the Lake Chad region.

The Director, Press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Mr Charles Nwoko, disclosed this in a communique issued at the of the bilateral meeting between the Nigerian and Chadian Ministers of Defence held in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the communique, a bilateral meeting was held in Abuja to discuss issues of bilateral importance between both countries in the Lake Chad Basin.

It stated that the meeting was necessitated in order to sustain existing bilateral agreements on security between Nigeria and Chad particularly around the Lake Chad Basin.

The meeting, it said, was attended by other top dignitaries from Chad and Nigeria which include, the Chief of Staff to the Chadian President, Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria as well as the Chadian Director of Military Cooperation.

“Also, other dignitaries from Nigeria present at the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Chief of Defence Training and Operations (Defence Headquarters), Force Commander of MNJTF, and Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole.

“At the end, both countries agreed to continue with the conduct of combined operations under the auspices of the MNJTF.

“The Minister of Defence of Chad, Mahamat Aba-Ali Salah, appreciated Nigeria for hosting the meeting (while) reiterating the existing cordial relations between both countries.

“He also thanked Nigeria on behalf of the Chadian Government for its support to the MNJTF and other Bilateral actions through moral, logistics and technical support in the fight against insurgency in the Lake Chad Region.

“The Minister of Defence of Nigeria, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) disclosed that the successful recent offensive by the Chadian Armed Forces was conducted with the knowledge of Nigeria through the MNJTF.

“He further stated that the Concept of Operations and all other requirements for the forces of the two countries has been agreed upon for them to continue with the conduct of the combined operations against the common enemy within the Lake Chad Basin.

“Additionally, the Honourable Minister of Defence of Nigeria pledged the nation’s continuous support for the operations in the Lake Chad Basin and reiterated Nigeria’s backing and acceptance of the MNJTF Concept of Operations.

“He finally encouraged citizens of both countries to support the ongoing operations so as to end the insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin and in both countries in general,” it added. (NAN)