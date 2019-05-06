Maduka Nweke

China Homelife Exhibition, the largest sourcing platform from China will take place at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos from May 16 to 18, with 250 manufacturers exhibiting over 200,000 products.

This comes as Nigeria’s largest B2B exhibition showcases products from various sectors including furniture, appliances, leather goods, cosmetic, sporting goods, auto-parts, electricals and electronics, agriculture and food equipment, textile and garment

The exhibition offers customers a chance to purchase the best Chinese products at competitive prices. These products have been sourced from over 250 manufacturers from China, who are seeking to do business with Nigerian firms.

Major highlight of the fair is the planned introduction of an SKD manufacturing of an electronic gadget which will be unveiled at the event. This means that the Nigeria-China Trade-fair is tilted towards promoting the production capacity of Nigeria through technical partnerships. The beauty of this is that we are reducing total reliance on importation, the cost of importation, the time it takes to fly to China, the fees our businessmen and women pay to agents, we are also cutting the time it takes to seek a supplier, and most importantly, we are creating jobs for the highly skilled and creative Nigerian populace.

Most importantly is the focus on mechanized equipment for large scale farming such as the, multi grain shelling thresher machine, palm-oil press Machine, Potato Harvesting machine, Potato seed planting machine. Also in the packaging industry, machines such as Washing-Filling Capping Machine, plastic injection-Molding machine and lots more will be showcased.

The Nigeria-China Trade-fair is also geared at supporting the E-commerce system. Nigeria, according to a Research and Markets survey, is the top market in the West African region where business to consumer (B2C) ecommerce sales doubled between 2015 and 2017 with further projected annual growth rates of over 20 percent through 2021. Simultaneously, Nigeria is expected to surpass these figures over the next few years.

Nigeria is at its threshold in improving the e-commerce infrastructure as well as in deepening the internet connectivity.