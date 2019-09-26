Chinelo Obogo

Bilateral trade between Nigeria and China reached $8.68 billion from January to June 2019 with 20.7% percent year-on-year growth.

This was disclosed by China’s Consul General in Lagos, Chu Maoming during the celebration of the country’s 70th anniversary. Maoming said that the celebration of the anniversary in Nigeria is symbolic as it serves to enhance the continuous development of China-Nigeria strategic partnership.

The envoy noted that China is Nigeria’s largest sources of imports and second largest trading partner. According to him, a large number of cooperative projects are vigorously promoted by both sides.

The projects include the Zungeru Hydropower Plant, Mambilla Power Project, Lekki Deep Seaport, Lagos-Calabar coastal railway line, among others.

“With more and more Nigerian students studying in China under the sponsorship of the Chinese government scholarship, China has also set up two Confucius Institutes in Nigeria.

The list could go on and on. We are glad to note that China-Nigeria relations have entered into the best period in history,” Maoming said.

The envoy further drew attention to the strong bond between Nigeria and China, saying: “Nigeria is the largest economy and most populous country in Africa, while China is the largest developing country in the world.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971 and strategic partnership in 2005 in particular between China and Nigeria, our relations have maintained a sound momentum of development, the friendship between our people has deepen, and mutual political trust has been steadily consolidated