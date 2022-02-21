From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) have sought divine intervention in finding lasting solutions to the seemingly unending insecurity and other challenges bedeviling Nigeria by observing 2022 global prayer walk in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

RCCG members (mainly youth) on Sunday, in their hundreds walked the streets of Abuja, offering intercessory prayers for divine peace as well as against armed conflicts, thuggery, terror and other prevailing challenges facing the country.

A statement made available to Daily Sun indicated that the prayer walk is an annual event where the church intercedes specially for the nation.

Specifically, the RCCG members kicked off the walk from Transcorp Hilton in Maitama through the Unity Fountain and Federal Secretariat, in the Central Business District of Abuja.

Explaining the significance of the RCCG Youth global prayer walk, Pastor, in charge of RCCG Throne Room Parish, Tunde Benjamins-Olaniyi, who led the walk, said it is invaluable, because it carries the value of eternal dimension.

Benjamins-Olaniyi said without peace, prosperity will be nothing, because peace is the seal and bedrock of prosperity in any society.

“Nigeria is a great and beautiful country, so let’s stop all the rancour; let’s stop all the armed conflicts and terror; and let’s stop all the thuggery as election time is coming right now.

“Let everything be done in peace, because the prosperity of this nation non-negotiable, and if we can’t do anything, at least we can pray, that is why we are standing and engaging for peace, – praying that God should, please, intervene.

“We are declaring that in every state, nooks and crannies of Nigeria let the peace of God reign. Let God intervene and let every instrumentality of violence and conflict be disbanded, because Jesus Christ paid for the peace with His blood.

“So, we are praying let there be peace in our streets, communities, and let thuggery, terror ,horror, killings and fear be a thing of the past. And we know that God can do it in Nigeria”. He said.