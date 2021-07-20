Qualified Nigeria clubs in the CAF club competitions will be able to know their opponent in the 2021/2022 preliminary round of the CAF inter-club competitions.

Despite countries having their Leagues and Cup games on, the football body has announced dates for draws of the preliminary round of both CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

No Nigeria teams have picked up any continental ticket in the League and Aiteo Cup competitions.

The 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League just concluded match day 33 while the Aiteo Cup is still at the quarterfinals stage.

CAF has announced August 15, 2021 as the tentative date for the draws while the first leg of the preliminary round will start on September 10th.

