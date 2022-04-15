From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi on Thursday insisted that the country was on the brink of collapsing.

He poke in Asaba where he met delegates of the Delta State PDP for the presidential primary election.

The 2019 running mate of the opposition party, lamented the nation’s woes, noting that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has failed to utilize the 60 per cent of unemployed youths in ensuring productivity.

He argued that the nation’s current security and social challenges resulted from the failure to empower youths.

On the economy, Obi Nigeria has focused more on sharing formula rather than production formula.

He urged the delegates to nominate him as the flag bearer of the party for the presidential polls in 2023.

“All we do is sharing, nobody talks about production formula, that is what we want to change. This country ought to be productive, that is what I want us to do.

“Nigeria is collapsing. It is collapsing fast unless we do something, we would all be refugees and none of you can afford to be a refugees.”

“Anybody that tells you that things are getting better in this country, tell the person Peter Obi said it is not true.”