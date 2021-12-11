From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has said the country is collapsing under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired major general and former Chief of Army Staff.

Ayu stated this yesterday in Abuja, in his inaugural speech, after taking his oath of office, alongside 20 other new national officers of the PDP, elected at the opposition party’s national convention in October. He said that under the APC-led federal government, Nigeria has allegedly become ungovernable, with terrorists running riots all over the country. The PDP chairman noted that the ruling party’s only achievement since 2015 is “irresponsible borrowing.”

According to him, from the “biggest economy” in 2015, the APC has given the country two recessions and turned Nigeria into the poverty capital of the world. Today, close to 40 million Nigerians have no jobs.

“In the last six years, the APC-led government has mismanaged our diversity; divided the country along regional and religious lines. It has exacerbated religious tensions in the country. And through its marriage to nepotism, the incompetent APC-Federal Government is fueling secessionist agitations in the East and West of Nigeria.

The new PDP leader, while thanking leaders and members of the party for their confidence in him, said his major preoccupation is to return the opposition party to power at the federal government in 2023. Ayu, who noted that APC “seduced Nigerians”, with propaganda in 2015, said the citizens have seen through their false promises. He promised that PDP will provide something better.

