Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said rising political tension, economic hardship and the spate of insecurity across the country were indications that Nigeria is collapsing under the President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress ( APC)-led Federal Government.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, expressed concern that the country “which was a prosperity hub and a reference point for democracy, personal freedom and good governance, now has all the trappings of a failed state. “

The party claimed that because of anti-democratic tendencies of the Presidency, the country has come under distress on all fronts, resulting in uncertainty and hopelessness in the polity.

It further noted that the state of affairs is threatening the country’s cohesion and corporate existence.

Consequently, the opposition party charged Nigerians and the international community to speak out on the prevailing socio-political and economic situation in the country before it is too late.

“The national leadership of the party rose from a crucial meeting on Wednesday noting that the red flag has become urgent following the manifest total loss of faith by Nigerians, across the board, in the ability of the Buhari Presidency to provide a democratic leadership that can engender a peaceful and secure nation.

“It is clear that the APC and the Buhari Presidency have held Nigerians hostage. Nigerians are now being treated like a conquered people. They can no longer freely exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights; Executive high-handedness have become a state policy just as the APC Government, burdened by challenges of illegitimacy, has lost direction and only thriving in vindictiveness.

“Our party has also noticed that since the defence of the APC and President Buhari collapsed at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the APC and its government have taken to harassment and repression of Nigerians by surreptitiously suspending constitutional provisions of freedom of speech and association in our country.

“Many compatriots are being taken in as political prisoners all in a bid to foist a siege mentality and suppress public opinion,” the PDP stated.

It said apart from the inability of the government to guarantee the security and safety of citizens, bloodletting and violence have become the order of the day across the country.

“Invaders, insurgents, kidnappers and killers have taken over major highways and communities; our nation’s security machinery have become overstretched; Nigerians now live in palpable fear; they cannot freely travel within their country and the government has no answers.”

It also claimed President Buhari has ruined the economy and led the nation to become the world’s capital of poverty, while condoning the humongous corruption that has become the hallmark of his failed administration.

“Only recently, the United Nations declared that 43 percent of our nation’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has taken flight to other countries. Unemployment has gone out of proportion and there is no hope in sight.”