From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the country is allegedly collapsing under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, accused President Buhari of allegedly failing to effectively manage the economy, as well as the complex political and social nuances of the country.

The opposition party stated that it is concerned over the rising sectional disagreements and violent conflicts in various parts of the country, “which are being exacerbated by the insensitive, divisive, and parochial approach to governance by the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.”

The party decried “the escalated sectional conflicts in various parts of the country; the bloody ethnic clashes currently raging in Ibadan, Oyo State in addition to similar clashes recorded in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano as well as other states of the federation.”

The PDP urged President Buhari to note that the once cohesive and economically thriving nation handed over to him in 2015 is fast collapsing in his hands due to his failure to effectively manage the economy, inability to administer the complex political and sectional nuances of the nation as well as manifest lack of capacity to confront terrorists, bandits and kidnappers ravaging our country.

“Our party grieves that under the anti-democratic and anti-people proclivities of the Buhari-led APC administration, our once thriving country has come under grave tension to the extent that citizens have become nervous, agitated, lost faith in the polity, with individuals, communities, states, and geo-political zones resorting to self-determination as a way of survival.

“It is indeed distressing that the Buhari administration cannot handle the fundamental responsibility of government; to guarantee the security, safety of our citizens as well as peaceful co-existence and stability of our nation,” the party said.