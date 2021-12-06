Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, says Nigeria is coming to its season of greater glory of peace and victory.

He gave the assurance during the NTA and VON annual Service of Nine Lessons and Christmas Carol, held at the Nigerian Christian Centre, on Sunday in Abuja.

The 2021 service of nine lessons has the theme “Peace, Be Still”, derived from the Book of Mark Chapter 4:35-41.

According to him, the theme was apt, as Nigeria and rest of the world confront security, social and economic challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As Christians, the desired calmness is needed for our work to be manifested," he said. He also said the theme, 'Peace, be still', carries three lessons: "there will be storms but afterwards, peace follows. "Even in the midst of the storm, when fear was encompassing, words of courage and power should be declared with faith and candour." The archbishop stressed that the power of faith will turn around any situation, no matter how hard it may be. He therefore said Christians should speak to God to change the challenges in the country to "peace and prosperity". Kaigama commended the invaluable contributions of the media to nation building, and urged media practitioners to focus on strengthening social discourse, national identity and rejuvenation. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is an annual service of Christian worship celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. The story of the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah, and the birth of Jesus is told in nine short Bible readings from Genesis, the prophetic books and the Gospels. The event was interspersed with the singing of Christmas carols, hymns and choir music. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo was among dignitaries in attendance.

