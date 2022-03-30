From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the letter in a a bit to simmer down the high rate of poverty, unemployment, child mortality rate, among others.

Osibanjo made the commitment at the African Union Continental Workshop on Africa’s Voluntary National Review for 2022 HLPF and Domestication of Agenda 2063, in Abuja, recently.

The vice president said government had established six SDGs innovation hubs; one in each of the each of the geo-political zones to provide opportunities for States to leverage and dialogue with Stakeholders to accelerate innovative solutions.

Represented by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, he said the SDGs has availed Nigeria a huge implementation context due to its large population.

“Permit me to let you know that since the adoption of the AU Agenda 2063 and UN Agenda 2030, the Nigerian government has embarked upon a process of domesticating these agendas at the national, sub-national levels.”

Harping on the effects of COVID-19, he said: “The Government of Nigeria has been proactive in addressing the effects of COVID pandemic. I want to assure you that Nigeria has attained a landmark even in the midst of economic activities arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dissecting the United Nations High Level Political Forum (HLPF), Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, detailed Nigeria’s journey in its implementation.

“HLPF is part of the follow-up and review mechanisms of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The HLPF encourages member states to conduct regular and inclusive reviews of progress at the national and sub-national levels which are country-led and country-driven.

“It is gladdening to state that Nigeria presented its First Voluntary National Review to the HLPF in July 2017.

“Nigeria’s first VNR outlined the institutional dimensions for creating an enabling policy environment for the implementation of the SDGs through the Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) (2017-2020).

“Similarly, in July 2020, Nigeria presented its Second VNR with specific focus on critical issues of poverty and inclusive economy (SDGs-1 and 8); health and well-being (SDG-3); education (SDG4); gender equality (SDG-5); an enabling environment of peace and security (SDG-16); and partnership and means of implementation (SDG-17).

“This focus was based on Nigeria’s current development priorities as well as the cardinal objectives of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.”

On her part, National Coordinator/ Chief Executive Officer, New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), assured participants, that Nigeria would always champion good governance and the unity of the continent.

Okobundu further narrated that, “this workshop is geared towards supporting national capacities of African Union Member States to generate outcomes on the implementation of SDGs and Agenda 2063 which will be presented at the upcoming High-Level Political Forum scheduled to hold in July, 2022 under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

“We are therefore poised to answer the clarion call by the 9th Joint Annual Meeting of the African Union Specialized Technical Committee on Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning and Integration held in April 2016 at Addis Ababa on the need to domesticate both initiatives (SDGs and Agenda 2063) at the national and local levels.

“Thus the workshop offers us a chance for peer-learning on best practices in integration and implementation of SDGs 2030 and Agenda 2063 alongside the utilization of effective monitoring and evaluation tools to achieve optimum result.

“African Peer Review Mechanism as an initiative of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) – now reformed to African Union Development Agency- was established in 2003 with the core mandate to ensure that policies and practices of participating Member States conform to the agreed political, economic and corporate governance values, codes and standards contained in the African Union Declaration on Democracy, Political, Economic and Corporate Governance.

“Agenda 2063 is an initiative by the African Union to Harness the continental endowments embodied in its people, history, cultures, natural resources, geo-political position to effect equitable and people-centered growth and development in actualization of the ‘Africa We Want.’

“The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is a global initiative in ensuring sustainable development in Africa and the world at large.”