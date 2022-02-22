By Chinelo Obogo

The United Kingdom has commended Nigeria for its human rights compliance in the arrest and prosecution of human and drug trafficking suspects.

Speaking during a visit to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos command, the UK Minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Vicky Ford, said the UK and Nigeria are working together to tackle human and drug trafficking and that the most important aspect of the collaboration is to ensure that the rights of victims and suspects are respected.

She said that however, the staff of the Nigerian Joint Border Task Force (JBTF) a collaboration between the UK and Nigeria, has shown professionalism and have ensured that during interrogation and prosecution, everyone’s right is respected no matter the offence.

“The UK and the Nigerian Joint Border Task Force (JBTF) are working together to tackle drugs and people trafficking. We have had incredibly sad stories of young people who are trafficked but what I have seen here, especially from the staff is that they are really committed in trying to tackle this scourge. In the anti-drugs war, just last week, they got 460kg of tramadol and you can imagine the impact this drug will have in young people’s lives.

“We have seen the very good facilities here and the videos that are recorded when people are interviewed either because they have been victims or perpetrators of trafficking or drug running. All of the evidence would be collected on camera, so that it can be used and their human rights would be respected. I have also seen that there is a facility here for people who have been arrested and are awaiting trial and it is fully compliant with human rights legislation. With this joint venture between the UK and Nigeria, we can both say that we know that the people who are being held here have their human rights respected as they await their trial and that is very important,” she said.

Also speaking, the NDLEA commander, MMIA command, Usman Ali, said that before the collaboration between both countries commenced, the centre lacked adequate capacity to tackle the issues. He expressed gratitude to the UK for their assistance and assured that the anti-drug war will not subside.

“Just last week, we seized about 460kg of tramadol and last year alone, we seized over three tons at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport. Before the collaboration we had with the United Kingdom, it has not been easy but things have really improved in terms of capacity and relevant equipment. The UK has supported us immensely. We now conduct interviews with drug suspects under camera and that has helped us a lot especially in court because we can prove that their human rights has been respected.

“There is no complaint about abuse of human rights because everything is done on camera. Before their coming, we used to have problems with the excretion of drugs and in the past, we used to use local potty but now, equipment has been provided where everything is done under the camera. I can say that this center’s human rights compliance is one of the best in the country. The UK has done a lot for us in helping to combat drug trafficking,” he said.