From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned the coup d’état in Sudan and the dissolution of the civilian component of the transitional government in the country.

The Federal Government, in a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esther Sunsuwa, called for the immediate release of the prime minister and all political prisoners arrested by the military.

The government further called for an immediate restoration of the transitional government and implementation of the agreed roadmap to return the country to constitutional democracy.

‘The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria strongly condemns the coup d’état that has taken place today in Sudan, in which the military has dissolved the civilian component of the transitional government and arrested its leaders.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

‘The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls for the immediate release of the Prime Minister and all political prisoners and an immediate restoration of the transitional government and implementation of the agreed roadmap to return the country to constitutional democracy,’ the Nigerian government said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .