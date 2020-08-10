Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commiserated with the Government and people of Lebanon over the recent deadly explosion which occured on August 4 in Beirut.

This government has confirmed that no Nigerian has been found to have lost his life in the incident.

The Federal Government, in a statement issued by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, said it stood in solidarity with Lebanon over the attack which claimed over one hundred and sixty lives, including thousands wounded.

‘The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to commiserate with the Government and people of Lebanon over the August 4, 2020, deadly explosion that occurred in the main Seaport in Beirut.

‘The incident which is reported to have been caused by a blast inside a warehouse, released a strong shockwave, causing catastrophic damage to infrastructure and buildings, in different parts of the city. The unfortunate incident resulted in the death of over one hundred and sixty persons and thousands wounded.

‘The Government of Nigeria is in solidarity with the nation of Lebanon in this period of grief and calls for international support to facilitate the rebuilding process,’ Nwonye said.

Nwonye further said reports from the Embassy of Nigeria in Lebanon indicated that no Nigerian was among the dead.

‘The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that reports from the Embassy of Nigeria in Beirut indicate that, so far, there is no reported case of Nigerian nationals among the dead, but the host authorities are still assessing the impact of the damage caused by the massive explosion,’ Nwonye said.