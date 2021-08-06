From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) and the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) are partnering on intelligence sharing and counselling of inmates

This was disclosed in Umuahia yesterday when the Abia Commissioner of PCC, Hon Madukwe E. E. Ukaegbu paid a working visit to the State Controller Nigeria Correctional Service, Kalu U. Uche.

Addressing journalists later, the Abia Ombudsman said the two agencies agreed to continue to work together towards ensuring that peace and calm is felt in every nook and cranny of the state.

“My visit to the NCS Controller in Abia state was to see how the two Federal agencies can partner in the areas of intelligence sharing and counselling of inmates.

“We are also going to work together in the area of ensuring that peace reigns in every part of the state”.

Ukaegbu said he equally brought to the attention of the NCS controller in the state some protracted cases which emanated from his office and requested his timely intervention for a speedy resolution of the said cases.

