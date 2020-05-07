The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 381 new cases of COVID-19 in an update on the status of the pandemic in the country.

In a tweet late Thursday night, the NCDC listed the newly reported cases by state, with Lagos, Kano and Jigawa having the highest number of newly confirmed incidences at 183, 55 and 44 cases, respectively.

381 new cases of #COVID19; 183-Lagos

55-Kano

44-Jigawa

19-Zamfara

19-Bauchi

11-Katsina

9-Borno

8-Kwara

7-Kaduna

6-Gombe

5-Ogun

4-Sokoto

3-Oyo

3-Rivers

2-Niger

1-Akwa Ibom

1-Enugu

1-Plateau 3526 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 601

Deaths: 107 pic.twitter.com/H5ouYwO9Cj — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 7, 2020

The total number of discharged cases have risen to 601 and deaths now stand at 107.