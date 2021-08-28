The golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 will be agog today, as the 2021 Nigeria Cup tournament gathers momentum.

The tourney is put together to celebrate the nation’s Independence anniversary.

Today is the first in the series of the programme, the pre-qualifiers will tee off, with organisers pledging to raise the bar for sponsors corporate marketing interests and overall spectators’ enjoyment.

Already, the Golf Practice Range of the Ikoyi Club, Golf Section course, venue of the annual competition, is crowded with golfers who have sharpened their skills.

Corporate sponsors of the Nigeria Cup are also on ground. The tournament Organising Committee, headed by Mr Frank Igbene and assisted by Mr Tade Adekunle and Mrs Ronke Iyola, has been set up.

The Committee which has been working to provide the best Nigeria Cup tournament ever, has the responsibility of raising funds and execute plans for the weeklong competition.

The Nigeria Cup series involves six different categories of golfers, organised annually by the Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA) and hosted by Ikoyi Club 1938.

Since its debut in 1997, The Nigeria Cup has grown to become the most popular and glamorous amateur golf event in Africa.

Apart from the golf course competitions which will involve staff, caddies, professional golfers, male and female golfers of Ikoyi Club, the Nigeria Cup has become a financial vehicle which impacts on its immediate environment through strategic investments in the golf infrastructure of Ikoyi Club Golf Course, as well as donating to charities in Lagos State.