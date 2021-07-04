From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano/Jigawa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over the sum of foreign currencies intercepted at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano(MAKIA) to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Kano /Jigawa Area Commander, Nigeria Customs Service(NCS), Comptroller Suleiman. P. Umar, while handing over the suspect and the currencies to the financial crime’s commission, said the actual amount intercepted was 184,800 dollars and 1,723,310 riyals.

Speaking at the weekend during the hand over, Umar explained that the foreign currencies were hidden inside a bag of baby diapers adding the search was conducted in the exercise of their powers as provided by Section 150 of CEMA.

He reinstated that the law provided that for anybody coming into the country with more than 10,000 dollars must make official declaration of the funds with the appropriate authorities , saying the suspect was arrested because he entered the country with these currencies, without making official disclosure.

He noted that if not for administrative delay, both the suspect and the exhibit, which were arrested on June 17th, 2021, would have long been transferred to the EFCC.

He expressed optimism that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission would further the investigation with a view to prosecuting those behind it

In the meantime, the Comptropller has disclosed that his men intercepted cartons of tramadol capsules worth millions of Naira along one its borders, stating that the impounded drugs would be refereed to the appropriate agency

According to the Comptroller, the Command seized 809 bags of 50 kg imported foreign rice, worth N19,416, 534.03K, 413 carton foreign soaps worth N303,734.98k, 512 cartons of spaghetti worth over 2.,56, 873,09k million, 83 jerry can of 25kg foreign vegetable oil worth N996, 492K , 42 packs of foreign milk cream both condensed and powdered, including 29 bales of second hand clothing worth N3,480,98.00 million

