Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has carved out Kebbi from its joint Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command as part of measures to improve revenue generation.

According to the spokesman of the new Command, Nasiru M Manga, who confirmed the development on Wednesday in a statement made available to reporters in Birnin-Kebbi, the creation was “in line with the three policy thrusts of the Comptroller of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd) to ‘reform, restructure and improve revenue generation’.

“Consequently, Kebbi State has been given full autonomy and becomes a full-fledged Area Command. It has been carved out of Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command,” he said.

A Comptroller for the new Command, Emmanuel Azubike Chukwuemeka, has been posted to the state and has resumed duty, the spokesman said.