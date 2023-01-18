From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Wednesday stated that the train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is unstoppable in its quest of developing the state and the country in general.

Governor Yahaya made the statement while handing over the party flags to the house of assembly candidates for Kaltungo East and West, ahead of the 2023 elections. The Governor who presented the flags to the candidates at their various constituencies appealed for support across all positions that the party is fielding.

“Vote for candidates of the APC from President, Senator, Representatives, and House of Assembly members for progress, development, and continuity of good governance,” Governor Yahaya appealed to voters in the area as he assured that the opposition’s party cannot shake the APC.

While canvassing support for the legislative candidates which includes the current majority leader of the state house of assembly, Yerima Ladan, and Iliya Suleiman, the governor said that voting for the candidates would ensure the smooth running of government.

The governor also had closed-door meetings with traditional rulers representing the chiefdom; Mai Tula Abubakar Atare, and Mai Kaltungo Engr. Saleh Mohammed, before an eventual parley with stakeholders of the party in the Local Government Area.

On his part, Director-General Gombe State APC campaign council Zubair Umar, said the current administration has performed outstandingly, stressing that the best bet would be to show appreciation by supporting its candidates.

Also speaking, Candidate contesting for Kaltungo West, Suleiman assured the governor that the people of the chiefdom would give a block vote to the party, stressing that he was confident that his constituents would reciprocate good governance.

Philemon Layi, former Chairman of Kaltungo Local Government alongside some of his supporters defected to the APC.