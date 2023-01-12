From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun West senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, on Thursday, commenced the ward-to-ward tour of the senatorial district, beginning from Ipokia Local Government Area, one of the five LGAs in Ogun West.

Senator Adeola, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, promised the people living in the international border areas of the senatorial district to work for the rapid development of the area if he is elected as a senator.

This, according to him, would help to address some of the challenges confronting people residing in the border communities daily.

Addressing the crowd that welcomed him in wards such as Ilase, Ihunbo, Ifoyintedo, Ajegunle and Idiroko, the senator noted that it was no fault of the inhabitants that they are at the ‘gateway’ at the international border with the Republic of Benin, adding that in the shortest possible time, the border will be reopened after consultation with the Nigeria Customs Service and other relevant authorities.

“I am aware of your pains following the policy of no fuel station 20 kilometres from the international border. And even after the 20 kilometres, only two stations are available for you for fuel purchase at present around the border. I am going to facilitate the operation of more filling stations to ease your plight. The incident of killing of our people by security agents must also stop henceforth. It is part of my goal to end these regrettable incidents of killing our people” he stated.

The senator, however, called on all the people who are yet to collect their PVCs to do so and vote for all APC candidates, adding that with an Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidency and his status as a ranking senator in the 10th Senate, issues of the border will be easily resolved.

Adeola stated further that Ogun West people are supporting Governor Dapo Abiodun for a second term of just four more years as that is a better bargain for Ogun West to move closer to the exalted seat of the governor of the state that had eluded them since the creation of the state in 1976.

He declared that the people of Ogun West cannot support another Iperu man at this time as that would mean a stretch of 12 years waiting for Ogun West.

Senator Adeola promised to empower 1,000 Market men and women from Ipokia LGA and 5,000 women and youths trained in skills acquisition across Ogun West before the February 25 election, pointing out that from his antecedents as a repeatedly re-elected legislator, a new dawn beckons for the people of Ogun West in effective representation.

Also speaking during the tour, a former deputy governor in the state and indigene of the local government, Alhaja Salmot Badru, said that Ogun West would be better for it if the people elect Adeola as their senator in the 2023 poll.

She noted that he has done so much for the senatorial district even before he would emerge to represent the district at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.