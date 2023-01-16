From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Few weeks to the general elections, members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), and kinsmen of the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, in Tarka Local Government Area, have decamped to the People Democratic Party, (PDP).

Senator Akume is the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State.

The APC members defected in their numbers on Monday during the ongoing campaign rally of the PDP at Tarka local government area of of the state.

Leader of the decampees Hon Dennis Tser also a close relation of Senator Akume said they were leaving the APC because they were tired of being on an unrewarding side of the political divide where only the leader and his inner family circle get to benefit and feed fat while every other person continues to suffer.

Mr Tser pointed to recent events where the leader of the party made his wife House of Representatives candidate of the APC for Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, and also one of the three National delegates from Tarka to the APC Presidential Convention in Abuja late last year.

The decampees said they have, therefore, decided to leave APC to seek a better political life and experience in the PDP.

Speaking during the rally, the Chairman, Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Services, (BIRS), Mrs Mimi Orubibi, flayed high cost of living under the present administration under the leadership of the APC saying they have done more harm to Nigerians than good.

She said the continuous rising cost of goods, petroleum products and other basic utilities such as power has brought a lot of hardship on the people.

The Benue tax boss urged the Benue people to vote massively for PDP as it is the only political party that care about the plight of the people.

Governor Samuel Ortom, addressing the Tarka people, stated that Nigeria is gradually abandoning politics of intimidation and ballot box snatching.

He urged the Tarka people to come out massively and vote wisely by voting for PDP candidates in the forthcoming election.

Also speaking, senators representing Benue North West Senatorial District and Benue North East Senatorial District Senator Orker Kev and Senator Gabriel Suswam all advised the Tarka people to vote massively for all candidates of PDP in the forthcoming election for political freedom and state development

PDP governorship candidate Mr Titus Uba commended the Tarka people for their prayers while he was sick and urged them to vote for him in the forth coming election for a better Benue.