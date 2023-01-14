From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has urged members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to vote for the Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

The call is coming amidst media reports that he was working against Atiku, an allegation that the state chapter of the PDP has denied.

Mohammed, in company with his wife and other party and government officials, while speaking during his campaign flag-off at Gamawa and Zaki local government areas, said Atiku was the best option and called his supporters to vote for Atiku massively during the general election

The Governor declared that the PDP remains the only political party that can salvage the nation from its present situation.

He urged Nigerians who are eligible to vote to massively vote for the presidential candidate of the PDP.

The governor argued that as it stands the only politician that can salvage the country from its economic doldrums is Atiku.

Mohammed, who is seeking re-election, promised the mammoth crowd that besieged the Gamawa and Zaki stadiums respectively, to build a sesame industry and roads to ease the problem of transporting farm produce from farms to markets.

He appealed to the thousands of PDP supporters in Gamawa and Zaki to vote for Atiku Abubakar as president and himself as Governor as well as all other candidates seeking elective positions in the state from top to bottom under the platform of PDP.

The governor also urged the people of Gamawa and Zaki LGAs not to be deceived by the APC’s fake campaign promises.

He advised the electorate to collect whatever is given out to them as empowerment ranging from cash or foodstuff saying it was part of their siphoned money and vote for PDP candidates.

Earlier, the Director General of the Kaura Campaign Council, Faruq Mustapha appealed to the people of the two local governments to vote for Atiku and Mohammed to continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

In their separate welcome addresses, the PDP local government chairmen of Gamawa and Zaki thanked the Governor for selecting the areas for the flagging off of his gubernatorial campaign, saying that the party has almost all the votes from the areas.

They assured the Governor that the people of Gamawa and Zaki will reciprocate by coming out massively to vote for the victory of the PDP in Gamawa Local Government Area of the state.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of flags to the party candidates from the Northern zone of the state by the PDP State Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam.