Bayelsa West Senatorial District Consultative Stakeholders have insisted on the senatorial zoning between Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government Area.

The group after a meeting held in Yenagoa said the senatorial zoning formula which has fostered peace and unity in the senatorial district should not be jettisoned.

The national coordinator of the group, Dr Seipkowei Apereman, explained that since 1999, the senatorial district seat has been rotated peacefully on the principle of fairness as enthroned by the founding fathers of the senatorial district.

While calling on the people to reject the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, they noted that the people must uphold the age-long principle of zoning between Sagbama and Ekeremor.

“The stakeholders cutting across political party lines collectively endorse Ekeremor Local Government as the right Local Government Area in the senatorial district to produce the candidate of different political parties ahead of the 2023 general election. This is because going by the records, the Ekeremor-speaking people now have a chance of fielding a candidate based on the zoning formula in order to maintain the long-standing political and cultural relationship between the various groups in the area that is made up of Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas.

“The stakeholder advised the people of the senatorial district to take advantage of the ongoing PVC collection to obtain their voters’ card and vote massively for the All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Bayelsa West, Hon Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha. He is the best among all the candidates”

Meanwhile, Hon Dauyegha has appealed a Federal High Court ruling which barred him from contesting the forthcoming National Assembly elections.

Speaking through his lawyer, Mr Fitzgerald Olorogun, he prayed the Appellate Court to set aside the New Year judgement which stalled his candidacy over irregularities in uploading the primary results of the primary that produced him as the candidate.

While reaffirming his faith in the Nigerian Judiciary, he appealed for calm from his constituents, noting that the Judiciary would restore his candidacy and he would be on the ballot.