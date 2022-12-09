By Sunday Ani

A Federal High Court in Lagos has affirmed Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as the authentic candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State for the 2023 governorship election.

Justice Daniel Osiagor, who delivered the judgement also dismissed the claim to the leadership of the party in the state by Prof Ifagbemi Awamaridi and affirmed that Comrade Kayode Salako is the authentic chairman of the party in Lagos State.

A statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Bunmi Odesanya, noted that all the candidates that emerged from the National Assembly primaries conducted by Awamaridi were also dismissed. The judgement in this regard, according to Odesanya, was delivered by Justice C. Aneke on Wednesday last week.

“All the other 70 cases instituted against the party in Lagos States have also been successfully dismissed and struck out. We are currently free from any other adversaries and encumbrances in court,” she said.

She noted that Comrade Salako was happy with the development and has promised that together with the executives, party chieftains and support groups, he would work earnestly for the progress of the party and bring to realization the party’s number one mission, which is to make LP the next ruling party in Lagos State