From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has tasked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other financial institutions in the country to alert the anti-graft agencies to help track money stockpiled by politicians for vote buying in the forthcoming general elections.

The CTA Executive Director, Faith Nwadishi, gave the task at the South-South stakeholders meeting on the 2023 general elections held in Benin City.

She said money has been stockpiled by politicians in banks ahead of the general elections and that for the country to get its electoral processes right this time, the Nigerian banks must assist in notifying the anti-graft agencies on how this money is moved in and out of the banks.

“An early warning flagging by the Central bank and Commercial institutions will as well alert anti-graft agencies to track illicit money intended to usurp the wills of the people through the rigging of elections induced by money.

“The recent initiative of collaborating with the EFCC, ICPC, NFIU, NBC, IPAC and other stakeholders by INEC during the stakeholders’ summit aimed at addressing the influence of money on the 2023 general election must be encouraged and the decisions reached implemented,” she said.

Nwadishi said CTA is impressed with the zeal and enthusiasm showed by citizens that have gone out en-masse to INEC offices across the 774 LGAs to collect their Permanent Voters Card but however, expressed sadness that there are reports that politicians are buying off PVC cards from citizens or asking citizens to give out their card numbers.

She said the act is condemnable and uncalled for, adding that the security agencies must investigate this and ensure that those found wanting are apprehended.

Speaking also, the Head of Voters Education, Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr Timidi Wariowe, said the body is prepared to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the country just as he called on the stakeholders to prevail on the youths to be orderly so that those who have registered for their PVCs can collect them with ease.

On the part of the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dankwara, represented by ACP Angela Akaro, the police have put all the machinery in place to ensure peaceful elections in the country just as he said those found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.