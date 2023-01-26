From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured Nigerians of peaceful, credible and crisis-free polls ahead of next month’s general elections.

This is just as the DHQ, has sounded a warning to those plotting to scuttle the electoral process to have a rethink or have themselves to blame.

It says the Nigerian Armed Forces working in collaboration with the various security forces in the country would deal decisively with any act inimical to the successful conduct of the general elections scheduled for next month.

The Director, Defence Media Organisation (DMO), Major General Musa Danmadami, gave the warning at a media briefing on the update of military operations conducted across the country in Abuja.

Gen Danmadami, responding to reporters’ questions on the security of citizens during, before and after the elections given the series of attacks in some parts of the country, said the military as an institution would remain apolitical but would deal ruthlessly with any act that would be inimical to the smooth conduct of the elections across the country.

Danmadami, while noting that military operations across the country have continued to yield positive results, with the rate of successes recorded so far, there was no cause for fear over the peaceful conduct of the general elections in any part of the country scheduled to hold February.

He said “the Armed Forces Of Nigeria is on stand-by, for the general elections, there is no cause for concern, the CDS has stated this on several occasions, we will remain apolitical but will deal divisively with any unwanted behaviour, the rules of engagement are there, the code of conducts are being distributed to the troops

Speaking further, Gen Danmadami said: “The Nigeria Police Force is the lead Agency in the conduct of Elections but the Military and other sister security agencies will play supportive roles, and we are ready for the supportive roles, so, there is no cause for concern, as we speak now, we are conducting various operations in the perceived volatile South East zone to restore normalcy in the area as we did in the past after which peaceful Elections were held, the coming Elections will also hold in the area and so also in all the parts of the country”