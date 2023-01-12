From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has officially flagged -off its 2023 campaigns with a declaration by Governor Douye Diri that Bayelsa is no go area for the opposition.

Diri who led the campaigns at Sagbama in Sagbama Local Government Area , Bayelsa West also described the senatorial district as the bedrock of the party.

According to him, PDP had the best candidates in the elections given their track record of achievements.

He therefore urged the people of Bayelsa West to vote for the party to continue enjoying effective representation.

While presenting flags to the duo of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson and Hon Fred Agbedi, Diri noted that the zone was privileged to have two ranking members of the National Assembly in Senator Dickson and Hon. Agbedi, saying their re-election would usher in good tidings for people of the area.

He also appealed to people of the state to vote for the PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to right the wrongs of the current All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“You have always supported us and we know you will do the same again. For the upcoming elections, we trust that you will deliver the PDP as you have always done. We have the best candidates.

“We are a lucky senatorial district returning two ranking members. So as we work with them, we are sure of producing something huge from the National Assembly.

“You have made no mistake nominating them to represent us at the National Assembly again. Same applies to our state assembly members.

“Unity is important as there is nothing like it. Let us imbibe the spirit of forgiveness. We will do our best but the battle is of the Lord.

“The entire country is feeling the misrule of the APC. So, support our presidential candidate, who is eminently qualified. We know Sagbama-Ekeremor is a no-go area for other parties.”.

Speaking at the event, Dickson, a two-time governor of the state cautioned party members trying to sow seed of discord in the party.

He seized the opportunity to reiterate his support for the party and all the party’s candidates in the 2023 elections.

According to him, Bayelsa West is home to PDP and the people would demonstrate the support with the outcome of the elections.

Also speaking the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, lauded the campaign council for mobilizing members of the party for the flag-off and urged the people to vote for the party.

In his remarks, state chairman of the party, Solomon Agwana, said the PDP was united in Bayelsa and urged its supporters to vote for the party and be prepared to protect their votes.