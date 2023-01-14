From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

As activities for the presidential and the general elections are in top gear across the country, members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ekiti South Senatorial District of Ekiti State, held a 10,000-man rally for the party’s presidential and senatorial candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Biodun Olujimi respectively.

The mega rally which took place in Ikere-Ekiti, had party leaders and members from the six Local Government Areas in the district comprising Ikere, Gbonyin, Ekiti East, Ise-orun, Emure and Ekiti South West in attendance.

The party supporters also drummed support for the 30- year- old House of Representatives candidate, Henrich Akomolafe and other House of Assembly candidates.

At the rally, Olujimi, who is seeking a third term in the senate explained that the poor and incompetent government of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has plunged Nigerians into abysmal suffering, urging voters to use their votes to reject the APC and vote massively for Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, who she described as the rescue team to take Nigeria out of her undesirable situation.

The former senate minority leader who lamented the numerous challenges facing the nation affirmed that if the PDP is elected in the forthcoming poll, there will be a change in the narrative and suffering will end in the country.

Olujimi who said the people should take their anger to the polls, admonished the citizens to go and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) so that they can send the APC at all levels parking and vote in the PDP for peace and all-round development.

She said, “the suffering in the country is biting harder every day due to the poor and incompetent government of the APC and I want to assure our people that PDP is ready to end these sufferings; Our candidate Atiku Abubakar has the solutions to our problems.

“Let’s go home, mobilise our friends, relatives and neighbours and use our PVCs to reject APC at all levels; people should take their anger to the poll and vote PDP for peace, progress and national development.”

Reeling out her contributions to the district since she was elected in the Senate ranging from empowerment, infrastructure and human capital development and scholarship, among other interventions, Olujimi said the people of the zone would enjoy more dividends of democracy if elected again.

“I am here again seeking your support to return to the Senate for us to enjoy more development in the senatorial district and I can say that I won’t disappoint you. We have done a lot in the last eight years and experience will be an advantage for me if I return and don’t forget, my chance of becoming senate president is high if PDP wins,” she said.

Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign council in the zone and former deputy governor of the state, who also addressed the huge crowd at the rally, urged the people to support all PDP candidates in the election for socio-economic development in the society.

“ I want to assure you that all our candidates will not disappoint you. We have commenced enormous grassroots sensitisation across the state to ensure all our candidates emerge to rescue Nigeria from her dwindling and precarious condition, “ he said.

Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, the Deputy Director, Religion and Cultural Committee of the PDP presidential campaign council (PCC) and former deputy governor in the state and Chief Sanya Atofarati, the Director of Media and Publicity, PDP PCC in the state were also at the rally.