By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos West senatorial candidate, Deacon Segun Adewale (Aeroland), has urged Lagosians to ensure they collect their permanent voter’s card (PVC) before the expiration of the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the polls.

Adewale, who spoke in Ikeja Tuesday when he kicked off his campaign, noted that the PVC is the only tool with which the people can get the kind of government they want.

He noted that governance is a serious endeavour that requires only experienced people in the saddle.

“Without your PVC, you cannot vote, and you must vote because I am sure you want a change of government. You want a government that will work for you, your children, and your family. I beg you to please collect your PVC and vote,” the candidate stated.

“Governance is a serious business, and it is not for the inexperienced, but for persons with proven histories in public and private endeavours.”

He urged the people to vote for him and other PDP candidates at the election in February and march if they want to enjoy a people-oriented government and the dividends of democracy.

He stated that he is an accomplished businessman, philanthropist, and astute politician with a track record in both the public and private sectors and vowed not to disappoint the people of Lagos West if elected.

Gifts, including 1,000 plasma televisions, 1,000 generator sets, 10,000 mobile phones, empowerment cash and food and were distributed to the crowd that trooped out to welcome the senatorial candidate.

The campaign rally which started at the Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja passed through the Computer Village and visited Ikeja, Agege, and Ifako-Ijaye Local Government Areas.