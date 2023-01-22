From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya received an unusual welcome at the Dogoruwa community of Kaltungo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state as some youths climbed and seats on a utility pole to draw attention to the lack of electricity in the community, whilst seeking the intervention of the state government.

In an interview with some of the youths Daily Sun gathered that the Dogoruwa and its surrounding communities have been without electricity as a result of a fault developed by the only transformer in the area.

Governor Yahaya was on Saturday at the Doguwa community as he intensify campaigns for his re-election and the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections. The governor has been touring the nook and cranny of Gombe state soliciting votes for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all other candidates of the party in the state.

Speaking at Dogonruwa shortly after the display by the youths, Governor Yahaya pledged to issues of concern which includes power and water scarcity. He promised to sink boreholes in every polling unit to ease water sufferings and bring socio-economic prosperity to the community and the state.

He also assured of continued support for agricultural activities which is the mainstay of residents in the area. He assured that the needed inputs for increased yield and profit to the farmers will be provided by his administration.

Governor Yahaya’s campaign team also drove to Bakassi, Balansame, and Dassa Mai Buzu in Balanga LGA, where the Governor assured residents that voting for his APC at all levels will ensure continuity in the provision of social amenities in the communities and beyond.

According to him, APC has a team of capable and professional candidates who are ready to deliver dividends of democracy as he called on registered voters in the areas to collect and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready to fight back against politicians that are very determined to get their vote and later shortchange them.

Governor Yahaya also, sued for peace as he tasked politicians and candidates seeking elective positions to play politics of decorum and understanding throughout the electioneering period.

He said, “At this very critical time of our political journey as a nation, let us all be conscious of our unity, let us not do anything that will undermine our peace, unity, and understanding. Let us do politics of understanding, good ideology; progressive politics not retrogressive.”