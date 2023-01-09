From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Mrs Margaret Obi, the wife of Mr Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has urged Nigerians to hold her responsible if her husband, Mr Peter Obi, fails to perform if elected.

Mrs Obi was addressing a tumultuous crowd of enthusiastic supporters of the Obi-Datti ticket in Asaba, Delta State, during a campaign rally of the party on Monday.

She said LP was the only party with a human face, adding both the umbrella and the broom which Nigerians earlier trusted with their votes have grossly disappointed.

Mrs Obi charged the people to go and collect their PVCs, and ensure that they come out on February 25 to vote LP.

“LP is the only party with a human face, we have followed broom, umbrella, chicken, now it is time to follow mama, papa and pikin.

“As women and youths, it is time for us to collect our PVCs to change the system. Anything promise made by Obi and if not fulfilled, I should be held responsible. If he fails to perform, hold me responsible.

“God has blessed us in this country, this is the last chance to get it right. This is time for a new Nigeria, come out and vote because it is the only weapon we have,” she said.

Addressing the crowd, the presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi said the suffering of Nigerians presently does not know religion, region or tribe.

He said the Obi-Datti combination was the best and most reliable ticket to unite and secure the country, adding that with the energy and enthusiasm of the youths, his administration will move the country from consumption to production.

“We will make education work, no more strikes in our public varsities. We will ensure that there is law and order, no more harassment by police because we will train them to work. They are our friends and not enemies.

“Warri Port will work. We are supposed to drive from here to Warri on double lane, we will do it and complete East-West road, which they have been building for 24 years now,” he said

Obi said he was not contesting the election because he is from the South-East, urging all to discountenance the ‘it is my turn’ slogan, insisting that it was the turn of every right-thinking Nigerian to take back the country.

“I am from the South East; if it is turn-by=turn, it is the turn of South East. But I am not running this election because I am from the South East but because I am a Nigerian and am the best. No other person or group is like the Obi-Datti combination.

“We still have age on our side, our average is 50. The average age of others is 70 which is the retirement age. We will make sure they are retired in peace.

“The job of governing this country requires physical and mental energy, we want those who are ready. We want people we can trust, people will trace their history.

“We are businessmen, we create wealth, our opponents have never created wealth, rather they are only used to taking and sharing.

“We are competent, we qualified, we have the capacity to do the job. And above all, we have compassion.

“Don’t follow them, if they give you money, take it and vote for us because that money is your money which they stole initially.

“They said LP has no structure, it is that structure they have used to impoverish Nigerians. We want to throw away that structure. So vote LP candidates. Don’t be deceived, a new Nigeria is possible,” he said.

Other speakers including the running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed and leaders of the party, called on the people to vote for all Labour Party candidates in order to move the country from its present condition.