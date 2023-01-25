From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri says he is praying hard for the presidential standard bearer of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Diri, who stated this when Kwankwaso led top officials of his campaign council to Yenagoa during the presidential rally declared that PDP was where Kwankwaso belongs.

Speaking through his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor said his administration was on the same page with Senator Kwankwaso on several burning national issues in the country.

While describing Kwankwaso as an astute politician who is passionate about working for a better Nigeria, he however, pointed out that current realities show that, that laudable dream can better be actualised in the PDP.

Speaking further, Governor Diri, also described Bayelsa as one of the most environmentally terrorised places in the world with an unacceptable level of poverty that requires urgent attention.

He stressed that the state had been facing severe environmental degradation occasioned by gas flaring, crude oil spills and other environmentally unwholesome practices by multinational oil firms over the years.

According to him, what the state and its people need is a Nigerian Presidency that will ensure environmental justice as well as true federalism in resource allocation and redistribution.

“We have listened to your message, not only here but also in other places and platforms. We are on the same page with you on the issues you have raised,” he stated.

“We have a consensus ad idem with you on the parlous state of our healthcare system, the dilapidated nature of our infrastructure and the unacceptable level of poverty and insecurity in this country.

“The only area you have not extended your message to is the area that is pinching us seriously in our shoes. And that is the area of environmental justice and equity in terms of the distribution of resources.

“Bayelsa State as well as the entire Ijaw nation is the most environmentally terrorised place in the whole world. So, the issue of resource redistribution, which you also spoke about, is very key to us.

“Earlier, you put the power across to us that you are expecting us to join you. But I want to let you know that we are also praying hard for you to come back to the PDP, where you rightly belong.”

Kwankwaso earlier in his remarks said he and his team were in the state to sell his aspiration and ideas on how best to fix the country.

According to Senator Kwankwaso, he will mobilise all democratic forces to save Nigeria from insecurity, poverty, failed health, agriculture, education and infrastructure, if elected as president in the elections scheduled for next month.

He noted that the party was not the issue, but electing the right person as President, warning that Nigerians would have themselves to blame if they did not vote “a healthy person as their next president.”