By Christian Agadibe

Media personality and M.C, Ifeanyichukwu Igbokwe popularly known as M.C Igbokwe has announced his voluntary withdrawal from the 2023 House of Representatives race in Bende constituency, Abia State.

In a letter addressed to the the National Chairman of Action Alliance, Chief Kenneth Udeze through his state coordinator, Ojih, Tony C in Amankwo, Uzuakoli Bende, Igbokwe explained that he decided to quit because of the interest of the party and the people of Bende constituency.

In a statement made available to the media, Igbokwe writes: “ I, Hon Ifeanyi Mark Igbokwe of the above address vying for the post of House of Representatives, Bende constituency in Abia State, hereby voluntarily withdraw my candidacy from the forth coming general elections in 2023. My withdrawal to the best of my knowledge is in the best interest of the party and my Bende constituency.”

The accomplished broadcast is well known beyond his state of origin. Igbokwe who made his intentions to lead his people as a young and vibrant, hence the support he enjoys among the people.

Ifeanyi Igbokwe is a graduate of mass communication from the institution of management and technology Enugu. MC Igbokwe as he is fondly called is a broadcaster who got his first radio job with the biggest station in the South East Dream 925 Fm where he was a part of the Breakfast Club. He is a professional M.C (Master Of Ceremony) event manager, actor and Politician from Amankwo (A) Uzuakoli, Abia State. He was born in April 14, 1981 to a large and loving family of 10. He enjoys playing football, having positive conversations helping people and traveling.