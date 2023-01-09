From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi has promised to be responsible when elected into office as the next President.

Obi made the pledge on Monday when his campaign train stormed Delta State for a town hall meeting held at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

Addressing party supporters and fans who thronged the venue, Obi urged the people not to vote for tribe or religion in the 2023 general election but to vote for him en mass during the election.

According to him, “No tribe buys bread cheaper. No religion buys bread cheaper.”, urging his supporters to vote for commitment and capacity.

Mr Obi, who was hosted by Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, a popular industrialist while assuring the people that a new Nigeria is possible, said: “We are not going to give excuses. I am not going to remind you of where you’re coming from or to blame people where they failed.”

On his part, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Dr (Barr), Julius Abure, said the Nigerian economy is not working. He stressed that “insecurity is ravaging the country. The country is deteriorating,” he added

Dr Abure who appreciated the party faithfuls for their support in changing and rescuing the nation also enjoined them to obtain their Personal Voter Cards (PVCs) to bring about the much-needed change in the country.

In her remarks, a member of Obi-Datti PCC, Aisha Yesufu, urged the people to obtain their voter cards to enable them to vote for the labour party and its presidential candidate.

The human right activist warned that the people will hold him accountable should he mess up after being elected into office as president.

“Mr President to be, you say we for South-South, we nor dey fear anybody. You see as I dey here so, I dey house and if I never tell you before, make I tell you now. If you enter there, you do anyhow, you go see anyhow,” she said.

Earlier, in a welcome address, the Chief Host of the town hall meeting, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye welcomed the LP Presidential Candidate and his entourage to the State.

Deacon Iyovwaye said, “We are a people that are looking up to a great change for Nigeria. We are waiting for this great change and we are convinced that it’s resident in the life of our principal, Mr. Peter Obi.”

According to Deacon Iyovwaye, “We are seeing the things that he has been saying and campaigning for from place to place. We are also seeing the kind of things that he has displayed across Nigeria. The fact of the matter, every time you hear from consumption to production, you know that you’re already talking about him. We are looking at the man that wants to take us from potential to reality. We are looking at a man that wants to do things differently. We are looking at a man that has what it takes to change Nigeria.”

While noting that Nigeria is blessed with a lot of mineral resources and other things, Deacon Iyovwaye said what Nigeria is not blessed with is leadership.

He however expressed the belief that the leadership Mr Obi will provide will change the Country for good.

The presidential candidate is expected to meet with traditional rulers from Urhobo ethnic extraction at Okpare-Olomu, Ughelli North and Isoko traditional rulers at the Isoko Development Union (IDU) Secretariat, Oleh to herald the planned mega rally of the party in the state.