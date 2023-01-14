From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has vowed to rid Nigeria of drug abuse if elected president at the forthcoming election.

Speaking on Saturday in Kaduna shortly after flags were presented to the governorship candidates from the North West states, at the North West presidential campaign rally, Kwankwaso promised to address issues of drug abuse among youths in the country.

“Drug abuse has become a major challenge that has given birth to social vices, so I will address it holistically and rehabilitate victims of drug abuse in the country”. He said.

The Presidential hopeful also promised to address the dilapidation of infrastructures in the country and reiterated his commitment to providing enabling environment in the education sector through the payment of WAEC, NECO and JAMB fees for prospective candidates.

On his part, the vice presidential candidate of the party, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, said: “Nigeria at this critical time needs not just a president but a deliverer and Kwankwaso is the only one that can save the country from a myriad of challenges.

“Nigeria is in serious challenges and a new Nigeria is coming under the leadership of Senator Kwankwaso. We will give APC and PDP red cards, we will give red cards to insecurity, nepotism, and dilapidation of infrastructures, we are coming to unite the country and restore peace, so we need your support to elect Kwankwaso and wipe away the tears of the masses.”

Earlier, the NNPP National Chairman, Prof Ahmed Rufai Alkali, assured Nigerians that the party’s presidential candidate, if voted on the 25 February, will take Nigeria to the promised land.

He noted that Nigeria is in deep socio-economic woes and that only the Presidency of Senator Kwankwaso can rescue the country and bring her out of the ugly situation.

“We have a leader in Kwankwaso who is eminently qualified to drive Nigeria out of the crisis, he will take Nigeria to its promised because he has what it takes to deliver the country”.

Also, speaking to the Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party, Buba Galadima, urged the North to vote their own, saying Senator Kwankwaso is, “the authentic heir of Sarduana”.

According to him, North West is under threat and the zone has 21 million voters stressing, “any person who asks you to vote anyone except Kwankwaso or anyone from the zone, tell him, no, don’t let anyone tell you to vote against your own.

“This election is between the masses and the rich and Kwankwaso is of the masses” he added