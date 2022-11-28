From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director of Communications of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Tein Jack-Rich and a number of young politicians will meet in Abuja on Tuesday, November 29.

The APC’s youngest presidential aspirant and the programme convener, Nicolas Felix, made the disclosure in a statement he issued in Abuja on Monday.

Felix, who doubles as the Deputy Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, further disclosed that the event will take place at Nicon Luxury Hotel.

He said that other notable young politicians expected at the event include APC presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba; Labour Party’s senatorial candidate, Eragbe Anslem; former Deputy Governor of Central Bank and presidential flag bearer of African Democratic Congress, Kingsley Moghalu; and presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress, Ahmed Buhari.

“The special roundtable discussion will bother on youth participation in elections, and most importantly, governance ahead of the 2023 elections. We have observed over time that youths are used during elections but forgotten after elections.

“As former candidates and aspirants, we want to join forces to ensure we have youth ministers and heads of parastatals and much more.

“All of us will speak during the open session with media and youths. We will also have a private session to discuss the way forward and before the election, we will adopt one of the candidates who agree to our terms and ensure the youth vote for him,” the statement read partly.