From John Adams, Minna

The ancient city of Suleja in Niger State came alive Tuesday as the senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Sani Mohammed Musa, officially flagged off his re-election campaign for a second term in office with a resolve to consolidate on his achievements in the last four years.

The campaign flag-off witnessed a gale of defectors with over 100 members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the senatorial zone moving to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) with a promise to work for the re-election of the senator and other party candidates at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

Thousands of party supporters from the nine local government areas of the senatorial district converged at the Suleja township Stadium, where they asked the Senator to continue the “good work” he is doing at the red chamber, describing him as a worthy representative.

The well-attended campaign event Tuesday was led by the state governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello who had earlier on Monday in a statement directed all political appointees in the state to attend the campaign flag-off.

The party’s candidate for governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umar Bago, and all the National Assembly members from the state were on hand to support the senator at the Flagg off for his re-election.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, the governor said he was not surprised by the overwhelming endorsement of the senator by the people of his constituency going by his achievements in the last four years at the senate.

The governor described the senator as the “Man of his people” and therefore urged him to sustain the tempo if re-elected for the second term, stressing that the people of Niger East Senatorial District need him now more than before.

Earlier, in his address, Bago appealed to all eligible voters in the state to come out en mass and vote for Senator Musa and all other candidates of the party in next month’s elections.

He said citizens of the state should expect progress and development if candidates of the APC are elected in the forthcoming general elections, assuring them of renewed hope.

Senator Musa, addressing that crowd, promised to consolidate the gains he has recorded in the last four years, saying that he already has a bond with the people.

He said he was overwhelmed with the crowd that received him and thanked them for the support, urging them to demonstrate the same support at the poll come February 24th, and appealed to them to vote APC at all levels for the continuity of good governance and progress of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The National Vice Chairman of the North Central zone, Mu’azu Bawa, said both Senator Musa and Bago are young and vibrant candidates ready to deliver on the campaign promises of the APC if elected.

The Campaign Coordinator for Senator Musa, Engineer Imam Jibril, said that the senator had executed a lot of projects across the nine local governments that constitute Niger East senatorial district and called on voters to vote for the lawmaker for a second term to continue with the good work.