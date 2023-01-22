From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The North East zonal Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Babayo Liman, has quit alongside hundreds of supporters of the party and defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Liman announced this during a press briefing while declaring his unalloyed loyalty to Atiku Abubakar the presidential candidate of the PDP on Saturday in Gombe.

The former zonal secretary who was a member of the NNPP presidential campaign council, revealed he resign from his appointment with the party and joined the PDP to support the candidature of Atiku.

He said, “We registered more than 3.6 million people in the North East Region under NNPP and Gombe is one of the states in my zone, hence the need for me to go around and inform my supporters that I have defected to PDP. I am resigning my appointment as the North East zonal Secretary of the NNPP, as a member of the presidential campaign Council of the NNPP, and as a coordinator of the Kwankwasiya in the zone.

“And we have nothing to do with NNPP and Kwankwasiya again, not only me defected, with me here is the zonal Public Relations Officer Ibrahim Tal also resigned his appointment to support Atiku Abubakar with our supporters as you can see.

I want to seize this opportunity to inform more than the 600,00 NNPP members we have in Gombe to defect and obtain PDP membership cards,” Liman said.

He called on the Presidential candidate of NNPP Rabiu Kwamkwaso to withdraw from the race and support the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Atiku Abubakar has the capacity to salvage the country from its present hardship and dwindling economy following his track record in the past as the Vice President of Nigeria.,” he added.

According to him, the tremendous achievements recorded in the years past proves that the 16 years of PDP administration was a success in the country.