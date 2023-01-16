From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A support group, the Obi-Datti People’s Movement (ODPM), has expressed optimism that Northern Nigeria will be all out to give support to Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed during the forthcoming general elections, as well as all the LP candidates vying for various offices across the country.

The group expressed this at a press briefing held on Monday in Kaduna, ahead of Obi’s campaign flag off billed for Wednesday in the political capital of Northern Nigeria.

Briefing the press, the National Coordinator, Obi-Datti People’s Movement Nigeria, Mr Charles Obiora Anueyiagu assured the people that with an Obi-Datti presidency, all the woes of Nigeria will become a thing of the past within the shortest possible time.

“We sincerely believe that the North will support Obi-Datti campaign to rescue this nation come May 29,” the group said.

The group said their support for the Obi-Datti joint ticket ism was based on the fact that for the first time, all Nigerians are speaking with one voice irrespective of tribes, regions and religions to vote for Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

“For the first time, Nigerians and the rest of the world have a presidential and vice presidential candidate both being loved equally for their ability and competency of good leadership.

“This is also the first time the skills, wisdom and suppressed knowledge of Nigerian Youth come alive in a high-scale dimension. This is a rebirth of hope for our youth who are the future of our nation, Nigeria.

“Under Peter Obi’s government, corruption will die a natural death because only the incorruptible can fight corruption successfully. And only the contented pass through the Nigerian system without being corrupted. We have a duo with impeccable and incorruptible characters.

“Nigerians will choose their leaders by themselves not by imposition. This is the greatest opportunity God has given to the populace to decide our future. And we must take advantage of it.

“Obi-Datti victory will restore hope to Nigerians that democracy works. This victory is our collective victory which guarantees the future for which God blessed our nation abundantly.

“They will develop Nigeria among world economic power. They will enhance and increase economic potential global (net export ) and utilize the blessings of God to Nigeria and Nigerians for the good of all.

“We believe that Nigerians will all agree that our future is bright with Obi-Datti victory and together we will achieve by God’s Grace,” the group said.