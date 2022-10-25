The National Professionals Union of Nigeria, (NPUN) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the successful inauguration of the party’s presidential campaign council (PCC).

The union described the inauguration, which took place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, as a great feat, which marks the starting point in crushing all opposition at the polls in 2023.

The national chairperson of the union, Cecilia Dimlong while speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Lagos hailed the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for signposting a renewed hope for millions of Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

She said the APC has consistently demonstrated the unity of purpose and is poised to secure a victory that will consolidate the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in office.

Comrade Dimlong also pointed out that the National Director General of the APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade, as well as other state coordinators and members of the APC Professionals Council who made it to the list of APC PCC, will propel the party to victory.

She noted that it is a glaring indication that professionals are ready to be part of the nation’s governance structure.

She said, “What this therefore represents is the fact that the APC is well positioned to retain power going by the calibre of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is not only a thoroughbred and seasoned administrator but a renowned political strategist.

“It is also a thing of pride that our renowned members of the APC Professionals Council, including our distinguished Director General, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, and others, were enlisted in the membership of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

“We at the National Professionals Union of Nigeria, NPUN, are optimistic that it will be a successful outing that will help the APC consolidate on its achievements under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

She noted that Tinubu’s campaign manifesto is a masterpiece that has the capacity to turn around the country’s fortunes.