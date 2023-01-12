From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 general elections, has assured Nigerian students of a new and better Nigeria if elected into power.

Obi gave the assurance in Nsukka on Thursday during a town hall meeting with students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) while on a campaign tour of Enugu.

The former Anambra State governor, a UNN alumnus said that the purpose of the visit was to inform students of his ambition and solicit their vote in the forthcoming general election, as well as to appeal to them to join LP in rescuing Nigeria.

“As an alumnus of this great university, I am here to solicit your vote in the forthcoming general election so that we can join hands to rescue Nigeria.

“Ensure that you have your Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) which is your constitutional instrument to vote me into power so that we can better Nigeria and remove it from consumption to production nation,” he said.

The LP presidential candidate assured Nigerian students that if elected his administration will put an end to the incessant Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike in the country that had been responsible for students spending more than their course years in universities.

“If I’m elected in the February 25 election that will not only mark an end to poverty, and unemployment but will also end ASUU strike in Nigeria, we must recover our country and we have the ability, we are also ready for the job,” he said.

“My administration will give priority to education being engine room for development since no country can develop more than its level of education,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor, a UNN alumnus, urged students to disregard some political parties saying that LP has no structure, explaining that “those who boost of have structures only have structure for Asuu Strike, looting public fund and corruption.

“Our mission is to rescue Nigeria from those who have hijacked the leadership of this country, therefore you and all who believe that with good leadership Nigeria can work again are our structure,” he said.

Speaking, Mr Michael Abuchi, President of the Student Union Government, UNN described Obi as a super lion who has done the University proud as governor of Anambra state as well as all positions held in the country.

“UNN students are proud of you and are ready to give you our massive support to ensure that you are elected in next month’s general election.

“Your coming today to interact with the student is an eloquent testimony of the volume of love you have for students who are feature leaders.

“We will not take for granted your visit today to give Nigeria students a sense of belonging, we promise you that on 25th February we will come out en mass to vote you to victory so that the ASUU strike in universities will end and Nigeria will be better,” he said.

Daily Sun reports that security agencies had a tough time controlling the crowd, as over 15 thousand students trooped out to receive Obi at Margaret Ekpo Convocation Hall venue of the event.

Obi’s speech was intermittently interrupted by cheers and shouts of “Obi Obi Obi our next president,” by the students, however, the hall erupted into joyful noise when Kenneth Okonkwo, the LP Presidential campaign spokesperson, and Aisha Yesufu, a popular Nigeria human rights activist were introduced.

Present during the meeting are Chief Emeka Mamah, Enugu State LP Presidential Campaign Coordinator, Mr Okey Ezea, LP’s Enugu North Senatorial candidate, Chief Chidi Obetta, LP House of Representatives candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, among others.