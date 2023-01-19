From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has stated that the senatorial district would be better off with an experienced lawmaker like him than what he described as a neophyte senator who may spend years to understand the working of the parliament.

Adeola stated this while addressing the people of Ado Odo in continuation of his ward-to-ward campaign of Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The senator who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, informed the gathering that he would be returning to the National Assembly as a ranking senator with cognate legislative experience, not only in the senate as a two-term member but with progressive experiences at the state legislature and the House of Representatives.

“From the marginalisation of Ogun West and what I am seeing of the level of underdevelopment, we as a people need a ranking legislator to bring in a proven wealth of experience in attracting development from the federal government. Clearly, none of my competitors in the race possesses enough or even any legislative know-how to do a good job in addressing the development challenges of Ogun West”, he pointed out.

Adeola notes that even before the election, he had shown the capacity to make a difference in the development landscape of Ogun West in the area of infrastructure, human resource development, and assistance to several socio-cultural and religious groups, stressing that these are just the opening stanza of his dream for Ogun West.

“For the four wards in Ado Odo axis, I am donating four transformers with two to be delivered in about two week time while others will arrive before May with N1 million accompanying each for energisation. I equally intend to empower 1,000 market men and women in Ado Odo Ota LGA with grants to support their trades, while 1,000 women and youths will be trained and empowered in different skills before the February 25 election” he added.

The senator, however, urged the electorate to vote for all the APC candidates including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President, Governor Dapo Abiodun for a second term, Tunji Akinosi for House of Representatives and Musefiu Lamidi for the Ogun State House of Assembly.

In his remarks, a former two-time commissioner in the state and a native of Ado Odo Ota LG, Jide Ojuko, pointed out that the next election in Ogun West would not be about an Awori election, but an election for Senator Adeola to salvage the poor representation currently being experienced in the district, adding that the senator has the capacity and the know-how to effectively represent Ogun West in the highest legislative body in Nigeria.

Also speaking, former Commissioner for Cooperatives and Community Development, Samuel Aiyedogbon, the Chairman, Ogun State House of Assembly Commission, Lai Taiwo and the APC Senatorial Chairman in Ogun West, Mohammed Ekueme, declared their readiness to work for the emergence of Adeola as the Ogun West senator in the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.