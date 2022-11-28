From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Gombe State governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has assured that the recently discovered oil field in the North will herald multiple blessings and development, as against what is obtained in several other places where there’s oil exploration.

The governor, in an interview with BBC Hausa, at the weekend, said they have learned from the mistakes of Niger Delta, adding that interests of all parties, including the host communities have been captured in the working document and guidelines.

He also confirmed that mechanisms have been put in place to checkmate incidences of oil theft and other illegal operations that could result in loss of billion of dollars in terms of revenue for the government

Your state came into economic limelight with the recent launch of oil exploration

Yes, it was a great one for Gombe and Bauchi states. You recall that last Tuesday, the President, Muhammadu Buhari, commissioned the oil exploration at Kolmani, a border town between Bauchi and Gombe states. NNPC Limited is obviously leading the drilling while some other investors have indicated interest. Aside the oil exploration, there will be other integrated activities that would accompany the oil exploration. For instance, fertilizer company, electricity company that will generate up to 300 megawatts of electricity would also be established there to complement other activities. It’s an integrated activities that would happen in this site. It’s a huge investment and people who are knowledgeable enough in that field have been invited to participate in the exercise. So, we are optimistic that when the exploration starts in full, there won’t be any challenge.

Before the official commissioning, yourself and Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, held a meeting with the President. What was the discussion and the outcome?

Yes, and the discussion centered on the potential, opportunities and pitfalls that should be avoided. Obviously, the President has been playing fatherly role over this period. At the meeting, he exposed us to several things as regards the development. He ‘drew’ our ears, meaning that he warned us against any step or move that would bring crisis and destruction to the people. He asked that we should not allow the God’s blessings that was recently found in our land to turn to a curse for us.

What was your response or assurance to him?

We assured him that people of the state see and regard themselves as brothers, and we have lived together for decades. So, not this time that crisis will come in between us because of oil resources. Besides, lots of documentations have been made on the roles of all parties involved. Remember that Gombe was created from Bauchi. The President advised and also warned us about unpleasant issues that come from oil resources. And we promised that we would do our best to ensure that equity, justice and fairness are done to all persons, and that all stakeholders would be deeply involved in all decisions and conversation.

Are you taking any experience from Niger Delta, particularly on environmental degradation?

If you look at what has happened in the Niger Delta where there has been oil exploration for years, there are issues of environment and host communities. The host communities have complained that they are not getting what they are supposed to get in terms of financial resources and other positive interventions, from the oil companies. This, perhaps, gave rise to restiveness and other agitations by the host communities. As a result, both the country and the oil communities never enjoyed maximum benefit of the resource.

What, specifically, are you people going to do differently to ensure that peace and unity are achieved?

Peace is key to any growth and development. And we have committed to any cause that would promote peace and conducive atmosphere for the people to operate. For example, the company that would do the exploration is not an indigenous company. So, we need to provide conducive environment for them to work. Otherwise, the exploration won’t work and that would affect economy of the states and the nation. So, we need to support the company so that our people would benefit greatly.

How will the people of Gombe benefit from this oil resource?

Huge benefits, financial and otherwise, are coming our way. However, we have engaged consultants who are very knowledgeable in the issue of oil and gas. They have been the ones guiding us, telling us what to do and the benefits of each step. The most important thing is that there will be massive job and wealth creation for our people, skilled and unskilled labour. Another major benefit is on the side of fertilizer production. Before now, we rely on Lagos, Port Harcourt and other places for fertilizer materials, but that has changed with this discovery. In addition to that, we would support any other measures or steps to ensure that our people enjoy maximum benefit of the oil exploration. We have an advantage. NNPCL has a branch and depot in Gombe, and the distance between the new oil field and NNPCL depot is not up to 40 kilometers. So, we are good to go and I can assure that generations unborn will benefit from this project.

The President, during his speech a the commissioning event requested that proper care should be given to host communities. What’s your reaction to that?

It’s a good suggestion and timely too given the fact that we are at the early stage of the process. Like I told you earlier, we promised the President that we would do all that is necessary so that people will enjoy these resources and the needed growth and development would come from there too. Remember that the President signed the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) recently which is a guide to the oil operations in Nigeria. The Act recommended that a certain percentage of oil revenue be given to host communities. I believe that if we follow the guidelines as provided in the PIA, we won’t have issues with any stakeholder involved in the system. As governor of Gombe State, I will ensure that things are done in accordance to stipulated regulations, so the rich and the poor would benefit. Justice would be served to all.

Talking about the environment, the experiences in the Niger Delta seems unpleasant. What will you do differently to avert the Niger Delta experience?

The major step is to operate with caution and do what is right to all persons. I have to commend President Buhari in this regard. He budgeted billions of dollars for clean up of destroyed environment in the Niger Delta despite the fact that the people were partly responsible for the environmental degradation. Just because they want to sabotage the government and steal oil, they would break the pipelines transporting crude, thus leading to oil spills. Evidently, no government in the past did what Buhari has done as regards clean up of destroyed environment in the Niger Delta. I promise that our people won’t engage in any form of oil theft or other illegal activities that might destroy farmlands or waterways. We would ensure that all parties, government, companies, communities and others involved operate within the stipulated laws. That’s the only way we can enjoy peace and harmonious working environment. God gave us this blessing and we should work hard to ensure that everybody benefits from it.

What about politics of 2023. Many states have commenced campaign for votes ahead of next year’s election but otherwise is the case in Gombe state.

Yes, you are right. Some states have kick-started political campaigns ahead of 2023 in accordance to electoral Act. But for us, we are still at preparation level and would soon start our own campaign. People have different ways of doing things, but we all know our ultimate goal. However, we are engaging with stakeholders. We won’t release all our arsenals on same day and time. The aim of politics is to better the lots of people and improve their livelihood. That, we have done in the past years that we have piloted the affairs of Gombe State. As usual, many have begun to make unrealistic promises and I urge the people to be aware and careful who they queue behind. However, making empty and unrealistic promises is not our style and part of us. We say what we can do and do what we say. We have touched the lives of the people of Gombe State in the past years and that’s enough to sell the party and candidates to the people. But in summary, I can tell you that we are ready and will soon hit the streets and communities with what we have. We would reserve our wisdom and strategies, and unleash them as the need arises.

How will you handle PDP and NNPP that seem to be waxing strong in the state?

I don’t know about them waxing strong. They are doing their thing in line with the processes and we are doing ours too. The people would decide who they trust and would pilot their affairs in the coming elections. But I am sure and optimistic that we would emerge victorious in the elections. We won’t stop PDP or NNPP from engaging in their campaigns and making all manner of promises to the people. But the people are with us because we have touched their lives in more ways than one.

What gave you the confidence that Gombe people are with you and would vote for you in the next election?

My confidence is on what I have done for the people of Gombe State. The lives I have touched positively and hopes that have been rekindled because of our policies and programmes. There’s never a government in Gombe that has touched the lives of the people positively within a shortest time like what we have done. And the records and evidences are there for all to see. Our administration witnessed serious economic challenges. COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that resulted in temporary shutdown of the world. Russian/Ukraine war also affecting the economy badly. We met a backlog of unpaid salaries and entitlements of local government workers. Before now, we borrow close to billions of Naira to pay salaries of workers, particularly at the local government level, but that has stopped.