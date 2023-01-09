From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has urged members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to fast and pray to dismantle any evil force seeking to rule the state.

Ortom Gabe the charge on Monday, this while addressing the PDP caucus meeting in Government House, Makurdi.

He stated that he, Ortom, is committed, both physically and spiritually, to ensure that PDP rules Benue after the 2023 general election.

The governor, who noted that he has the mandate to hand over his mantle to someone he trusts, said he will work round the clock to inform the people against the evil that is bent on mounting the state’s number one seat.

Ortom who disclosed that he was supposed to embark on medical leave stated that he has decided to jettison the idea to move around the 23 Local Government Areas of the state with the candidate to canvass for votes from the Benue people.

“I was supposed to embark on my medical vacation but I have cancelled it and decided to stay back so that we can all fully embark on our campaigns together.

“We will be going to all the LGAs of the state and all our candidates will be fully involved. After that, we will break into groups and embark on house-to-house. The senatorial candidates will lead in their districts so also the House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates.

“I will not leave our gubernatorial candidate alone; I will stand with him. The election is about the soul of Benue state and no evil man will come in whatever guise in a bid to take over Benue state, we shall crush them.

“We will stand against principalities and powers, spiritual wickedness in high places, rulers of the darkness of this world. The God who brought me in 2015 and 2019 despite the gang up against me is still alive and by His grace, I am equally committed spiritually and physically to ensure the victory of the PDP in the coming elections.

“I have the mandate to hand over my mantle to someone I trust that can continue from where I stopped. So I am committed both in prayers and physically to stand against any evil force. I will stand with our governorship candidate.”

He said all the elected members of the PDP and appointees under his government will follow the Governorship candidate, Titus Uba, for his campaigns before breaking back to their individual constituencies.

He further said the meeting with the PDP stakeholders was aimed at drawing out the itinerary for the party’s campaigns in the state ahead of the 2023 general election.