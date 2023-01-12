From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Murtala Usman Dukku, has finally joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Murtala joined the NNPP after he resigned from the PDP. The PRO had been suspended by the PDP after he was accused of working against the party, as stated in a letter that was released to reporters on December 22nd, 2022, by the state secretary of the PDP, Mr Adamu Abubakar.

He later announced his resignation from the party in a letter he addressed to the leadership of the party in the state.

Murtala officially announced that he joined the NNPP on Thursday, as the gale of defections from both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP continued in Gombe.

The NNPP has in the last few days received the Gombe Central zonal Chairman of the PDP, Engr Musa Gwani Bimason, as well as the Assistant State Treasurer, Muhammad Yusuf Pindiga.

Other defectors who joined the NNPP include Mr Rambi Ibrahim Ayala and Mr Hamza, members representing Billiri East and Funakaye South at the Gombe State House of Assembly.

Also, the PDP women leaders in Gombe and Dukku Local Government Areas (LGA), Maryam Muhammad Audi and Asabe Saleh have recently dumped the party for the NNPP.