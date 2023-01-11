From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The President, Nigeria Youth Alternative Council (NYAC), and candidate, Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu, has said the economy of the economy would continue to depreciate if the style of governance is not changed.

Odimbu, in a statement released to reporters in Abuja, lamented that the old politicians have sucked the economy dry, hereby rendering the citizens poor despite all the economic endorsements.

He stressed that positive change can not be gotten through fighting but through the involvement of the youths with fresh ideas and good motives for the country.

He said:

“It is time for Nigerian youths to get involved and do things differently as you never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change a system, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete. It’s time for new politics and fresh ideas for good governance. My time says it’s Youth O’clock.

“The eminent story and torchbearer of African Worldwide the late Prof Chinua Achebe posited with magisterial finality and quote him; The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership. It is instructive to note that the popularity and verity of this statement have not dwindled 30yrs after it was articulated. Rather its factual merit is daily heightened by the politicians who predominate our news media.

“For how long are we going to continue to depend on other nations whose economies and systems are fallen apart for our economic salvation and not to create and own our solutions?

“How long do we continue to look up to our captors for freedom and to other Nationals desperate for survival and self-advantage to pull us out of our underdevelopment?

“How come we are a people so blessed, yet so poor, so knowledgeable yet without foresight, so ‘brotherly’ yet so divided and so threatened, yet without a heart for sacrifice? We have so many gladiators yet no warriors? These things weak me! But we mustn’t give up.

I am tired of this old generation of politicians who seek nothing but corruption, sucking the country dry at the expense of her citizenry and this is why I have decided to take up a political struggle to rescue my people from the abyss of poverty, oppression, economic quagmire and poor leadership and bring succour to my constituents.

“My decision to serve my people at the Federal House of Representatives Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency is to objectively and religiously defend their territories, bring the dividends of democracy to their doorpost, provide affordable housing plan through my viable sponsored bills, and to entirely represent their interests in the Government as our people have been maligned and cheated for so long. It’s time for Salvation, Aniocha/Oshimili must be liberated from these political stereotypes that have kept the constituency in abject poverty, darkness and poor leadership.

“I challenge other well-meaning Nigerian youths to take up a political struggle and rescue their people from these political bandits that have sworn to divide and destroy the country in all its entirety. If you think you can’t participate actively in politics, I would advise you to do so passively as the time is NOW.

“We must arise with force, commitment and passion to change the narrative this election year. We need a youthocracy system of Government because it’s Youth O’clock..”