From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Convener and President of Initiative for Better And Brighter Nigeria (IBBN) and Coalition for a Better And Brighter Nigeria (CBBN), Prophet Isa El-Buba Sadiq, has predicted that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi will win the 2023 presidential election.

He called on Nigerian voters to queue behind the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi to realize his ambition of becoming the next President for the prosperity of Nigerians.

Prophet El-Buba disclosed this during a press conference in Jos at the EBOMI Towers on Tuesday, said having done an assessment of the leading Presidential candidates, he has come to a realization that Peter Obi is a better manager of resources than the rest of them.

According to him, as Nigerians got into 2023, they discovered that their country is in a weak and unproductive state, terrorized and pauperized, with poor human development indicators to say the least, saying that the Presidential candidate has what it takes to take Nigeria out of the woods.

El-Buba stated that the poor state of the economy at the moment is an indication that the nation is at a threshold with a terrible present and a future that could be worse if not rescued.

” The challenges we had with past governments weren’t of this magnitude, yet Nigerians seemed overly critical of them but the ineptitude of the current government has rendered Nigerians rather disoriented. Perhaps, this is how life teaches the difference between the good, the bad and the ugly” El-Buba stressed.

He added that in the next few weeks, Nigeria will hold two very important exercises as this is the first time in our recent history that Nigeria will be conducting general elections and a national census in the same year.

He noted that while elections in Nigeria hold every four years, and the census is supposed to be conducted at least once in 10 years, the last time the country had a headcount was in 2006, over 16 years ago.

He added that these two exercises, if well carried out, he believed, could put the nation on a trajectory of national development and reunification, but expressed fear that if mismanaged could perpetuate the cycle of Nigeria’s perennial problems.

According to him, 2023 is a watershed year and turning point in the national journey as a people, saying it is a make or mar year.

“We must, therefore, be intentional in our decisions in other to get things right especially in the enlistment of only the most competent, accountable and responsive Leaders into Leadership positions at various levels”.

According to him, there is still hope despite Nigeria’s myriad of challenges, saying Nigeria is not beyond redemption.

.”With the Presidential elections in about 40 days, We have a clear choice of the candidate with the sincerity of purpose and clarity of vision to serve Nigeria with love, strength and faith as well as go ahead to implement public policy that will birth a renewed nation, a truly better, brighter and greater Nigeria bound in freedom, prosperity, peace and unity in the candidacy of Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, of the Labour Party.”

He implored Nigerians to obtain their PVCs, secure them and come out en masse on the 25th of February to vote for the party that has Papa, Mama and Pikin as its logo on the ballot the Labour Party.”

According to him, Nigerians should vote for Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, warning that Nigerians should not mortgage their futures by either sitting on the fence or selling their votes.

“Don’t sit down and look, get personal about and get involved with this election” Prophet El-Buba advised.

He expressed his gladness with the level of eye-opening that Nigerian youths are giving to the coming election, saying. It’s the one good thing that has come out of our current nightmare.

He argued that Irrespective of political affiliations, Nigerians should vote for their conscience, adding that for once, ‘”lets our votes reflect our earnest yearning in 2023. It is now Operation Save Nigeria with good governance. Let no political party affiliation stand in the way. Let no ethnic or religious sentiments stand in the way.”

He commended Obidients and Peter Obi Datti Baba-Ahmed Support groups across the nation and the diaspora- mostly young people who are tired and have been victims of the status quo for catching the vision for a new Nigeria.

“And in the coming days, I urge and enjoin you to keep and increase the momentum as Hope is on the horizon. It is not over until it is over.” El-Buba stressed