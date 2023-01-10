From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Kaduna Central senatorial candidate Usman Ibrahim, popularly known as Sardaunan Badarawa, has asked Nigerians to use the ballot to kick out “a failure” called All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections.

To him, such “a failure” must not be allowed to linger beyond the next general elections scheduled for February and March this year, hence, the need for Nigerians of voting ages to ensure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are collected, guided jealously and use judiciously in favour of his party.

Sardaunan Badarawa who said this while unveiling his campaign council added the office would not only work for his victory but also for all candidates of PDP from top to bottom in the February and March elections.

According to him, economic hardship experienced by the masses has made life too difficult for Nigerians, blaming APC for a “lack of direction” and “meaningful development blueprint” capable of stimulating the county’s human and material potentials for growth and prosperity.

The Senatorial candidate reiterated confidence in his party’s ability to “bring the country out of the wood” and ensure a Nigeria in tune with the dream and aspiration of her founding fathers.

He promised Kaduna Central constituents an effective representation, compassionate leadership and make himself accessible to people and deliver dividends of democracy to their domains.

For effectiveness and easy administration, the grassroots politician decentralised his campaign team – breaking it down to all the seven local governments in the Kaduna Central zone which are Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Igabi, Kajuru, Birnin-Gwari, Giwa, and Chikun.

Chairman and Director General (DG) of Sardaunan Badarawa Campaign Council Ayuba Ragas and Dan Garba Musa, who are expected to serve as overall heads of all LG affiliates of the campaign, pledged to discharge their duties diligently and with vigour to ensure the party’s victory.

On his part, the zonal coordinator of the Campaign Council, Rilwanu Abdullahi, promised to hit the ground running by ensuring effective coordination among all officials, urging them not to be hesitant to report any issue needing his attention, no matter how small it may be for quick response and intervention.