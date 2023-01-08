By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

As the 2023 general elections draw near, the Lagos State Campaign Committee Chairman of the Labour Party, Oluwatoyin Shokunbi, has urged Nigerians to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stressing that the Obi-Datti solution to numerous problems facing Nigeria.

Shokunbi gave the charge at the weekend during the swear-in/inauguration ceremony of the newly elected executive members of the Amuwo-Odofin constituency.

She emphasized the need for the people’s support for the party had become necessary due to the high level of various challenges that had bedevilled the nation as a result of poor leadership, which, she said, had emanated from poor administrative competence of the ruling party.

Shokunbi said that since the return of democracy, political leaders had failed to provide the needed economic solu­tion for progressive growth, adding that for the country to move forward, there was the need to change the present government by voting for the LP.

The LP State chairman opined that with the manifestoes of the party, the country hoped to witness an economic turnaround across all sectors. She promised that her party would not impoverish the nation, but promote its economy by making judicious use of every resource, both human and material, to enhance its eco­nomic potential.

Shokunbi said that the Labour Party’s general interest is to elect credible leaders to govern the country. A lot of Nigerian youths have migrated to other countries regardless of the risks that some of them take just to leave the shores of the nation.

She urged Amuwo-Odofin members to work hard in all the various units in the wards and mobilize sup­port and ensure victory for the party in February.

“Nigerians have suffered enough, especially in the midst of abundant resources. There is so much insecurity and hardship in Nigeria,” Shokunbi said.

“Peter Obi is the answer to Nigerian problems, and we believe in him considering his antecedent as the governor and how he managed Anambra state funds prudently.

“The primary duty of government is the security and welfare of the people, and the successive government has failed Nigerians, but Peter Obi is the solution to these problems.

“Bad governance, corrupt leadership has kept the nation under siege, before the election of the executive committee in Amuwo-Odofin, they discovered that there were fragments and separate groups drumming support for the Labour Party, but they have decided to unite everyone, under the ’Take Back Nigeria movement.

Shokunbi explained that our structures have become more formidable with the support groups activated in LGAs, and wards. The LP exco members, candidates, elders, support groups are working collectively and responsibly, engaging Nigerians to take Nigeria back from the shackles of political merchants.

“Nigerians are tired of the old order of doing things, corruption and unfavourable policies that perpetually impoverished the masses and are yearning for that person and party away from what we have seen for decades now. The Labour Party system in Lagos State is very aware and alive to the fact that Lagos State is the most viable state in the political scheme of Nigeria. To that effect, we carry the Obidient movement forward and victory is sure.

On his part the Deputy State Chairman, Dr Oswald Olatunbosun said they are mobilizing both at home and everywhere, and of course, all Lagosians, who are going to be voting for the Labour Party in February/March this year. We know the world is waiting for us to dislodge the ruling party and form the next government in Nigeria, so we are not quiet at all.

Honourable George Emenelo said for the growth, progress, development and good of our party we are sensitizing Nigerians. The Obidient family around the world can attest to that fact. LP in Lagos will win Lagos for Peter Obi to be the next President of Nigeria.

Emenelo added that Obi is capable of transforming the country if you take a careful look at his manifesto. He has listed how his administration would solve problems in all sectors. Nigerians must rise and put immediate benefits aside and vote for a man who is trusted and tested to move the nation forward.

He further urged members to work hard in the forthcoming general elections so as to ensure victory for the party in all its ramifications.

“I am sure they will come to you with money and other things as we move towards the general election, please collect it and vote for your conscience. Some of us have allowed these goodies to influence our judgment in the past; but we can see where we are now.

Let’s put our future into consideration, let put the future of our brothers, sisters and our children into consideration he pointed out.



Also speaking at the ceremony, the chairman of the Labour Party LP in Amuwo-Odofin, Obinna Emefu promise to deliver Amuwo-Odofin for Labour Party. They are ready to pilot the affairs of the party and equally guarantee the conduct of a free and fair, election in the LGA.